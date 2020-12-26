Wind warning as Storm Bella to affect Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for most of the west coast including Co Clare.

The warning, which will come into effect at midday on Saturday, applies to Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Forecasters say: “Through Saturday afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.”

The warning will be valid from 12:00 Saturday (26/12/2020) to 06:00 Sunday (27/12/2020).

Met Éireann says that further updates will be issued as necessary.

