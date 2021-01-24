Call for schools to participate in new outreach programme 

Your Gallery at School, a new initiative by the National Gallery of Ireland, is now open for applications from Clare primary schools.

Bringing art directly to schools across the country, this holistic outreach programme marks the extension of the Gallery’s partnership with global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.

In 2021, the National Gallery of Ireland will work with six schools to create a tailored programme of activities. With a focus on learning through and about art, wellbeing and creative careers, Your Gallery at School will include individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and Q&As for selected schools.

The Gallery is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent engagement with art in Ireland, and so Your Gallery at School will engage with children who may not usually be able to visit the Gallery or who may face barriers in accessing culture. Schools across Ireland can apply to participate in the programme.

Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, commented: “The National Gallery of Ireland is delighted to grow its partnership with SMBC Aviation Capital with the launch of this exciting new initiative: Your Gallery at School. Creativity and innovation are transferrable and valuable skills for children. We hope that bringing art education to schools across the country in this dynamic new way will encourage curiosity and future learning amongst our participants.”

Peter Barrett, Chief Executive of SMBC Aviation Capital, added: “One of the key principles that has guided our business since its inception has been to make a long-term positive contribution to the communities in which we operate. We are proud therefore this year, our 20th in business, to continue and deepen our partnership with the National Gallery of Ireland.”

The primary school phase of Your Gallery at School will run in Spring and Summer 2021; the post-primary school phase will run in Autumn 2021. Primary applications are now open; post-primary applications will open in August 2021. For details of how to apply, key dates and application forms, click here.