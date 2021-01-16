Calls for citizenship fast-tracking for healthcare workers

Clare Ógra Fianna Fáil is calling for healthcare workers who are currently in the process of applying for citizenship to have their application fast-tracked, in a appreciation for their contribution during the pandemic.

David Griffin commented, “The French government have fast-tracked the citizenship applications of their healthcare workers, and I feel we should follow suit. These people have put their well-being and the well being of their families at risk to keep us all, Irish or not, safe. They deserve the security of calling Ireland their forever home, its the least we can do”

“The pandemic has highlighted the huge contribution that non EU workers make to the provision of healthcare in this country, and given the incredibly difficult and dangerous circumstances that covid has presented, we owe them a debt of gratitude. I feel this would go some way to repay that debt”

“In France they are fast tracking citizenship for some 700 Immigrant workers who have helped France to fight the covid pandemic. Not only have they fast tracked these applications, they have also reduced the residency requirements from 5 years to 2 for frontline covid workers”

“The Immigration system in this country is frightfully slow and in need of major reform, this would be a great first step”