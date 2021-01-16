Cratloe’s Caragh is new branch President

The Limerick branch of Network Ireland, an organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women, has elected Clare woman Caragh O’Shea as President for 2021.

From Cratloe, Caragh is the founder of COSEvents.ie and currently project manager for Rugby Travel Ireland. She was presented with the chain of office by outgoing president Petrina Hayes. Emma Wilson, Azpiral, has been confirmed as Vice President of Network Ireland Limerick.

Speaking about her appointment, Ms O’Shea said, “It is a great honour for me to have been elected as President. I’m looking forward to continuing our efforts in supporting our members and providing opportunities for everyone to connect, learn and share ideas. After such a challenging year it’s important, now more than ever, to stay connected or to reconnect.

During 2020 we brought all our events online and managed to reach a wider audience than we normally would. We still have a journey ahead before things return to the new norm, so we will continue to support our members virtually until such time as we can meet face to face again.”

As President of the Network Ireland Limerick, Caragh will be responsible for fostering the aims and objectives of Network Ireland, representing the Limerick branch at National Executive meetings and overseeing the smooth running of events locally.

“For 2021 I’m looking forward to lining up some great speakers and putting extra virtual events in the calendar. I would like to invite new members who have recently moved to the area or returned home to work remotely to connect with us and realise the benefits of extending their network of contacts,” she continued.

Ms O’Shea has chosen Cliona’s Foundation as the networks charity partner for 2021. Certain events throughout the year will have a fundraising element and all monies raised will be sent directly to the charity.

Membership of Network Ireland Limerick is made up of a very diverse group of women from across the Mid-West, from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in large organisations to non-profits, charities, arts and the public sector.

If you are interested in joining Network Ireland Limerick, you can reach out to Caragh on limerick@networkireland.ie.