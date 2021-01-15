Fáilte Isteach English classes resume on Monday

Fáilte Isteach is a community project involving volunteers welcoming migrants into the community through conversational English classes.

Fáilte Isteach Ennis began in March 2020 and due to Covid have successfully managed to run a series of classes before Christmas, on Zoom.

We are starting our second set of classes on Monday, 18th January. Again, the classes will take place on Zoom. The classes will run for 8 weeks and take place on Monday evenings from 7.45pm-9.00pm

If you (or any of your friends) are interested in improving your conversational English and would like to find out more about you can make contact by email.

What: Fáilte Isteach English Classes (FREE)

When: Starting 18th January 7.45pm – 9.00pm

Where: Zoom