Gardaí investigate Shannon armed robberies

Gardaí in Shannon are investigation two recent robberies and are appealing to the public for assistance.

In making the appeal, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the details of the incidents.

“On Monday, 11th January at a quarter to two in the afternoon, a male wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black runners and a black face mask entered a shop in Aidan Park, Shannon. He was carrying a knife and demanded money from the staff. He got a small amount of cash and left on foot.

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in this investigation. If anyone was in the Aidan Park estate or adjoining estates between 1.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. last Monday afternoon and saw this male to contact Shannon Garda Station.”

The second incident occurred last night, Sunday, 17th January. At ten to eleven a male wearing the same dark clothes entered a fast foot takeaway on Slí Na Mara, Tullyvarraga, Shannon and threatened female staff with a knife. He got away with a sum of cash.

Sgt Brooks added: “If anyone has any information about this robbery or anyone who was in this area between 10.30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and saw this male or anyone who has dash cam footage we are asking them to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900.”