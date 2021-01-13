Gardaí investigate Shannon ‘firearm incident’

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating a reported incident involving a firearm in the town this morning.

It’s believed that a firearm was discharged on the roadway in the vicinity of St Senan’s Rugby Club at around 11.00am.

While Gardaí are investigating that alleged incident, they also sealed off a stretch of roadway leading to the local graveyard while crime scene investigation officers examined the area.

It’s not clear whether the incidents are related but Gardaí have confirmed that no-one was injured.

A video shared on social media showed a dark car apparently closely following a white van. Eyewitnesses report seeing a gun being point out a window of one of the vehicles.

At the end of the video, just after the vehicles drove out of view, what’s believed to be a single gunshot was heard.

A Garda spokesman confirmed they are investigating a ‘firearm incident’ but added the matter is still being investigated.

Gardaí are also asking anyone who was in the area or on the main road close to St Senan’s Rugby Club in the vicinity of the graveyard and crematorium at Illaunamannagh, to contact them if they witnessed anything or have information about the incident.

They are also seeking CCTV and dashcam footage that might assist them with their investigation.

Shannon Garda station can be contacted on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666111.