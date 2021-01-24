Clare man arrested after Limerick drugs seizure

A man was arrested after €245,000 worth of cocaine was discovered in a vehicle that had been stopped by Gardaí in Limerick.

The man’s car was intercepted by Gardaí including members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) in the Raheen. A Garda vehicle was disabled as a result of a collision during efforts to stop the suspect vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon on the R510 between Raheen and Mungret.

During the course of the search of the vehicle €245,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized. Gardaí also confirmed that a Garda vehicle was damaged during the course of the operation however no injuries were reported.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station. He can be held for up to 7 days.

A Garda spokes man confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The Clare Herald understands that the arrested man is from Co Clare.