Michael pulls his weight for Childline

An Ennis-man has launched a fundraising effort where he will do 100 pull-ups for 100 days.

27-year-old Michael Casey is undertaking the challenge to raise funds and awareness for the ISPCC’s Childline service.

Michael said: “Childline is a fantastic charity that helps vulnerable children and teenagers who feel like they have no one else to turn to when times are tough. Due to the pandemic, Childline are unable to raise funds in their normal manner and will rely on online donations to keep them going.

With Ireland set for another 6 weeks in Level 5 lockdown, Childline will need our support now more than ever before. In a normal year, Childline receives an average of 300,000 contacts from children needing help.

During the lockdowns, they have seen an increase in calls and messages with more and more children and teens struggling due to a number of factors. As of this time, we are closing in on €2,000 raised for this wonderful charity and I’m confident we can continue to raise even more as the days go on.”

“With seemingly everything you see and hear on the news depressing and bleak, I believe something like this might even inspire people and pick them up out of a dark pit they may be trapped in due to these lockdowns. We, as a nation, have always been strongest and most resilient when we have been together and I believe a cause like this will help people come together in doing something good for a wonderful charity,” Michael added.

Michael will keep people updated on his progress on Facebook and Instagram.

Last year, Michael penned a compilation of short stories on mental health issues and how to handle them. He also wrote a Christmas poem which was published on The Clare Herald.