Milford’s annual 10k event goes virtual

Milford Hospice’s annual 10km fundraising campaign, kindly supported by Dell Technologies will take place over the last weekend of January 2021 as a virtual event.

The 10km Run/Walk, now in its ninth year, will be staggered over two days, 30th and 31st January 2021, to allow participants to take part while adhering to all social distancing and mass gathering rules.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all levels and abilities with the proceeds going directly to support the work of Milford Hospice across the three counties of Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.

Pat Quinlan, chief executive of Milford Care Centre explained: “This event has become a popular sporting and fun activity with participant levels growing on an annual basis. Whilst the virtual format is new to all of us, it also gives an opportunity to welcome participants from overseas to get involved.

“Fundraising support has become even more imperative, as our focus in 2021 will be continuing to meet patients’ care needs from across the Mid-West region and to support their families to the best of our ability, despite the many challenges associated with Covid-19, as this no less than they deserve. We are also hoping to improve and expand the range of services available within our community bases in Ennis, Nenagh, Newcastle West and Thurles so that we are better able to meet the needs of patients and families residing at home in local communities across the Mid-West.

We pride ourselves in striving to deliver services of the highest quality and standards for the people we serve, and this would not be possible without the ongoing generosity of the general public. So please come along to support this key virtual fundraising event. We are delighted to have the continued support of Dell Technologies as the main sponsor,” he added.

Sean O’Reilly, VP Fulfilment & Logistics and Dell Technologies Limerick Campus Leader said: “We are delighted to continue supporting the Milford Hospice 10km Run/Walk in this new virtual format. Dell Technologies has a long track record in supporting community work, both nationally and locally, and for many years, Milford has held a special place in the hearts and minds of our Limerick team members.

Whilst this is a change for their normal event, we feel it’s more important now more than ever that activities like this go ahead with the focus on supporting Milford and raising much needed funds. Many of the employees here at the Dell Technologies Limerick Campus are looking forward to participating in the new virtual format and we hope many more will come out and support this important fundraising initiative.”

Early-bird registration is now open, with a fee of €15, so early registration is encouraged. Participants can register on Milford Care Centre’s website, www.milfordcarecentre.ie or for further details please feel free to contact the Fundraising Department on 061 485860.