Missing Antrim teen may be in Clare

Police in Northern Ireland and the family of a missing 16-year-old have issued an appeal seeking help locating her.

Teagan Ward is described as being approximately 5’2″, of slim to average build with light waist length brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was last seen at approximately 2.15pm on Friday, 15 January in the Ballymena area of Co Antrim. Teagan was wearing a dark grey Gym King tracksuit consisting of a crop jumper and jogging bottoms.

It is believed Teagan may be in Ennis, Co Clare.

PSNI Sergeant Michelle Adams has appealed to Teagan or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 871 15/01/21.