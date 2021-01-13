Revenue seize cannabis at Shannon Airport

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers seized 1.1kg of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport today.

The smuggled drugs, with an estimated value of €22,000, were discovered concealed in large packets of sharing crisps that were contained in a parcel that had originated in Spain and was destined for an address in Limerick City.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.