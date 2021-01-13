Robert shaves head in support of cancer patient partner

Clare man, Robert Wainwright has decided to shave his head in solidarity with his partner, Gwen Ryan who is currently going through cancer treatment.

The couple live in Ballyvaughan, Co.Clare and Gwen, who works in the library at the Shannon College of Hotel Management, had a lumpectomy and radiotherapy seven years ago, but underwent a mastectomy in October and now requires chemotherapy.

With the hair loss that will occur, she decided it would be nice for Robert to shave his head too. The suggestion prompted him to setup a fundraiser to mark the occasion to help cancer research and bring a little fun into these uncertain times.

The response from their family and friends was incredible and their target of €1,000 was broken within 24 hours. They now hope to raise €2,500 for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute based at NUI Galway by the 30th of January.

Well done to all who have donated so far and if you would like help support Gwen, Robert and the charity, check out Robert’s iDonate Page.