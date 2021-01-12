Shining a Light on School Leadership during COVID

An upcoming Webinar will mark the crucial role that school leaders and school personnel have played and continue to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organised by Mary Immaculate College, It aims to celebrate the ‘gaisce’ achieved by schools, shine a light on the good work being undertaken and explore what the future might hold for schools and for school leadership.

Deliberately planned for the third Monday in January which is traditionally described as ‘Blue Monday’, this celebratory discussion will be chaired by Head of School at MIC Thurles, Dr Finn Ó Murchú.

He will be joined by Director of the Teaching Council, Tomás Ó Ruairc; Rachel O’Connor, Principal of Ramsgrange Community School; James P. Spillane, Professor at Northwestern University, USA; Tracie Tobin, Principal of St Michael’s Infant School in Limerick and Mary Nihill Director of the Centre for School Leadership.

Speaking in advance of the free webinar, Dr Ó Murchú said: “The challenges facing schools over the past ten months has been immense and their response continues to be heroic. Our conversation will explore what have we learned and what should we consider doing when all this is behind us”.

“At MIC Thurles we promote leadership at undergraduate level and with our postgraduate programme we specifically provide our Master’s Degree Programme in Middle Leadership and Mentoring and bespoke PhD pathways in school leadership. We hope these and related matters will form the basis for reflection and discussion on what we mean by school leadership and indeed what we mean by the concept of school and learning. I am really looking forward to our expert panel’s views on these and related matters. It promises to be very good and I hope will put a pep in people’s step at this time”.

The event is free to the public but attendance must be registered in advance. For more information please see here.