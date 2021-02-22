Cahercalla enters a Clinical Management Contract with Mowlam Healthcare

Cahercalla Community Hospital and Hospice has confirmed that it has entered into a Clinical Services Management Agreement with Mowlam Healthcare to provide clinical and managerial oversight at Cahercalla.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for the hospital said the agreement will provide Cahercalla with strong governance, leadership and supervision of our residential care services and optimise our systems and practices.

“Mowlam will ensure that Cahercalla is compliant with HIQA standards and regulations, with particular emphasis on person centred care and will ensure that Cahercalla continues to protect the safety and welfare of all residents which is our primary focus and responsibility.

Cahercalla remains an independent voluntary residential care facility and maintains its charitable status. This agreement with Mowlam Healthcare will develop a symbiotic relationship between Cahercalla and Mowlam which will deliver high quality management expertise and enhance the reputation of Cahercalla within the local community and throughout County Clare,” according to the statement.

“Cahercalla has the potential to deliver a wider range of health care services to include a dedicated memory care service, a step-down care service to support transitional discharge from acute hospitals and to supply rehabilitation, convalescence and respite services in addition to its already established hospice services. Mowlam Healthcare have the experience and knowledge to develop these initiatives and to maximise the potential of Cahercalla.

Cahercalla Board of Directors, working in a voluntary capacity, continue to have sole ownership of Cahercalla and continue to have ultimate responsibility for the governance of the facility. Mowlam Healthcare are providing clinical and managerial services, in what is now a highly regulated healthcare sector. Employees retain their existing contractural arrangements and remain employees of Cahercalla.

Cahercalla has a loyal, dedicated and responsive workforce which has developed the reputation of Cahercalla in the community over the past 25 years and it is envisaged that Mowlam Healthcare will build on their commitment to ensure the long term future of Cahercalla,” the statement concluded.