Clare groups receive donations from Analog Devices

Sixmilebridge Community Develop Association, Broadford & Kilbane National School and Barefield National School are among the organisations to have benefited from Analog Devices’ Annual Community Awards and Charitable Donations Programme.

In all, Analog Devices has made financial donations to 39 charitable organizations and voluntary groups across the Munster region. The donations come at a time when many charities have had to pause or adapt their fundraising efforts due to the impact of the pandemic.

Analog Devices employs almost 1,300 people at its sites in Limerick and Cork. Each year the company engages with its employees about where their charity funding should go.

Having received over 300 nominations, a wide variety of organizations were chosen ranging from frontline charities to schools and from social enterprises to artistic and sporting organizations.

Donations were made across four category types: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. As the company’s long-standing charity of choice, Milford Hospice received the platinum donation.

Gold and silver donations were awarded to eight registered charities, including; Crumlin Children’s Health Foundation, the Samaritans in Limerick/Tipperary, Jack and Jill Foundation, Liskenette Equine Therapy Centre, Northstar Family Support Project, Cork Penny Dinners, Novas and Research Motor Neurone.

30 schools, sports clubs, artistic organizations and charitable causes across Munster received donations under the bronze category.

Leo McHugh, VP, Marketing, Channel & Customer Experience, ADI said, “The last year has been extremely challenging for everyone, for our employees and for those in our wider community. Many of the organizations chosen play a critical role in supporting the needs of the more vulnerable in our communities and while others like the sporting clubs can’t necessarily fulfill their mission right now because of restrictions, their services may be in more demand than ever when we move out of this crises. We hope that the contribution that we’ve made will help them continue to do what they do in this difficult environment.”

Shane Geary, VP, Manufacturing Division, ADI said, “There is a huge interest from our employees in how we engage with our local community. The organizations that they nominated are close to their hearts for many different reasons. At a time when many charities are struggling to run their usual fundraising activities, we are delighted to be able to continue supporting so many worthwhile organisations through our community donation programme.”

Analog Devices normally organises a special reception for all benefactors, but the formal presentation of the cheques had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.