Competition to design community biodiversity garden

Over 70 primary school children from Shannon, Co. Clare, have taken part in a competition launched by Shannon Group to design a new community biodiversity garden for the residents of Shannon to enjoy into the future.

Shannon Group has identified an acre of land in a prominent location near the entrance to the Shannon Free Zone and Shannon Airport on which they plan to create the garden.

Entries have now been shortlisted and the three winning Shannon based schools for this stage of the competition are St. Conaire’s National School, St Senan’s Primary School and St. Tola’s National School.

Commenting on the reason for the initiative, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “Environmental sustainability is important to us and a key ambition of Shannon Group is to enhance our drive for sustainability throughout the organisation. We have developed a sustainability programme and are supporting our employees as they work on initiatives to spread sustainability awareness in the communities we work in and are proud to be part of.

“We are delighted with the high calibre and quality of all the entries which show a real design flair and an understanding of the elements needed to create a wonderful garden for everyone to enjoy,“ she said.

Among the suggested elements proposed in the designs submitted by the students are; a bug hotel, native trees and hedge groves, a wildflower meadow, a bird house, bird bath and feeder, a maze, wind chimes, a rockery, and a seating area with a memory bench to remember those who have died or are sick.

The students also incorporated engineering elements they feel should be considered for the garden, with a suggestion that it include drainage to prevent flooding and sensor lights to help conserve energy. Also, in keeping with Shannon Group’s focus on environmental sustainability, the students have suggested rubbish bins, litter bags and a compost area.

Today our team are launching a campaign to select the winning theme for a new Biodiversity Garden, located in a prominent location in the #ShannonFreeZone next to @ShannonAirport.

Shannon Group are now looking to the public to make the final garden design selection and the creative designs are now being put to a public vote on the Shannon Group website with details promoted across their social media channels. The public will have until Friday 26th February 2021 to cast their vote and the winning design and winning school will be published on the Shannon Group website and Shannon Airport Facebook page on Monday 1st March 2021.

The class of the student who suggests the winning theme will receive a school tour to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in 2021, as soon as public health restrictions will allow, included in the prize is a workshop of their choice.

In addition, all participating classes will have access, should they wish to avail of it, to a workshop facilitated by the Bunratty Castle and Folk Park gardening team who will be giving tips and insider knowledge on the amazing grounds at Bunratty Castle and Fol