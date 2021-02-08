Council regrets role in ‘dark chapter of nation’s history’

Clare County Council has issued a statement on the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

The local authority has said it acknowledges the publication of the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, and the distressing findings contained in the Report.

“The Report lays bare the failure of the State and society to provide support and protection to vulnerable women and children at a time of need.

Having read and carefully considered the Report findings, Clare County Council offers its sincere apology for its role in this dark chapter in our nation’s history.

Clare County Council acknowledges Chapter 16 of the Report, which relates specifically to the Kilrush-based County Nursery, which was owned and financed by Clare County Council during the period 1922-1932.

It is with profound regret that Clare County Council acknowledges its role in the failure to meet the care needs of women and children resident in the County Nursery during its decade of operation.

Following the publication of the Report, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a formal apology on behalf of the State to former residents of the Mother and Baby Home institutions.

The Government now intends to give detailed consideration to the Report over the coming months with a view to developing a comprehensive Government Action Plan spanning 8 themes, as follows:

A survivor-centred approach

Apology

Access to personal information

Archiving and databases

Education and research

Memorialisation

Restorative recognition

Dignified burial.

Clare County Council will actively participate with Government in furthering the development of the Government Action Plan as it relates to local government.

Clare County Council is committed to supporting local measures that form part of the suite of follow-up actions, and has already commenced work in relation to memorialisation and access to archives and records,” the statement concluded.