Drugs seized at Covid checkpoint in Ennis

Update

9.45pm – The two men have since been released without charge while the Garda investigation continues.

Earlier: Two people are being detained by Gardaí after they were stopped at a checkpoint in Ennis this afternoon.

The pair were found to be in breach of Covid-19 5km travel regulations when they were stopped at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint.

During a search of the car, an estimated €2,500 worth of cannabis was discovered. Two men in their late 20s were arrested and taken to Ennis Garda station for questioning in connection with drugs find.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí stopped a car at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Ennis this evening at approximately 6p.m. Saturday 6th February, 2021.

Two men (late 20’s) were detained for the purpose of a drug search. Cannabis Herb located to the value of approximately €2,500.”