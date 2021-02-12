Drugs worth €94,000 seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue Officers at Shannon Airport have seized over 4.7kg of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs, which have an estimated value of €94,000, were discovered in a parcel originating from the United States.

The parcel was declared as ‘business documents’ and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Today’s seizure was made as a result of routine operations. Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”