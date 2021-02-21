Edwards Lifesciences receives Great Place to Work certification

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, headquartered in Irvine, California (USA), has received for the first time the Great Place to Work® certification in Ireland.

Edwards established operations in Ireland in 2018 and employs 165 people at a facility in the Shannon Free Zone. The company will soon open a new plant in Castletroy, Limerick, with the intention to create up to 600 jobs in the coming years. At the new plant, employees will be responsible for the manufacture of breakthrough innovative heart valve therapies and life-saving medical technologies.

“All our employees work with passion to save and improve patients’ quality of life around the world. By offering our employees a beautiful and modern workspace, along with meaningful work, we enable them to embrace and foster our culture of putting patients first. Caring about our employees’ health, wellbeing and satisfaction has always been a priority and enables us to work together in partnership to properly fulfil our mission,” says Nathan Tenzer, Edwards’ general manager for its manufacturing facility in Ireland.

This Great Place to Work® certification is based on the scores obtained from a survey conducted among employees to measure their trust in management, and their feelings about their jobs and their colleagues.

According to this Trust Index® Employee Survey, 84% of the employees feel proud of what they do and consider their job meaningful. Additionally, 93% feel good about the ways they contribute to the community.

“This Great Place to Work® certification is a recognition of employees’ trust and commitment to our patients-first culture. We are proud and grateful for the hard work that they do every day. As we grow our local workforce in the coming months, we will increase our efforts to ensure all employees continue to be fulfilled in their work,” says Muriel Kelly, Edwards’ director of human resources for Ireland.