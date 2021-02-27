Engagement on Ennis school places issue welcomed

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator for Clare, Timmy Dooley, has welcomed the engagement of the patrons of post primary schools in the Ennis area to resolve the issue of enrolments in post primary schools in Ennis.

Senator Dooley said: “I am glad to see the patron bodies working towards finding a solution that will resolve the issue of pupils without school places for the forthcoming academic year at post primary in Ennis.

“I have engaged with teachers and parents over recent months and it can’t be underestimated the impact on a child who doesn’t get an offer of a place in one of the four secondary schools in Ennis while the child sitting beside them in primary school gets an offer in all four.

“I understand the concerns that both pupils and parents have and I will continue to work towards ensuring that all enrolment issues are resolved so that pupils and parents can plan for their post primary education.

“It is very welcome news that the patron bodies will propose a strategy to address the problem in the forthcoming years and I look forward to working with them on this,” he added.