Further arrests in Sixmilebridge shooting probe

Gardaí investigating the shooting incident in Sixmilebridge village on Saturday 18th January, 2020 when two men suffered gunshot wounds have arrested two men in relation to this investigation.

One man (20s) was arrested in Dublin on Thursday 25th February, 2021 and is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Shannon Garda station.

The second man (20s), was arrested in Limerick yesterday morning, Saturday 27th February, 2021 and is being detained under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999 at Ennis Garda station.

This brings to six the number of people arrested as part of this investigation. Investigations by Gardaí from Shanon station are ongoing.

The shooting occurred on the main street in Sixmilebridge shortly after midnight on January 18th last year. A music festival was taking place in the village at the time.

Both injured men, aged 21 and 66, were treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

One of the men, understood to have been the intended target of the attack, suffered a more serious injuries. He is believed to be the younger of the two and had been living in Limerick.

The second older man was unconnected with the incident and is understood to have been visiting the town from Galway for a music festival.

It’s understood that at least two men wearing balaclavas were seen getting out of a car while as many as eight shots rang out according to one local at the time.

A section of the main street of Sixmilebridge and the carpark adjacent to the local church were sealed and traffic diverted away from the area until a detailed technical examination was completed.