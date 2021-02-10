Update: Assault victim dies in hospital

Update

Wednesday, February 10th, 11.55pm – The woman serious injured in an alleged assault in Ennis last month has died in hospital.

Sharon Bennett had been on a life-support machine since the incident in the Market area of the town on January 28th. She was rushed to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after she was discovered unconscious in public toilet at Garraunakilla.

A 34-year-old man arrested soon after the incident later appeared in court charged with assault causing harm to Ms Bennett.

The Garda investigation into the incident is continuing and a decision is expected to be made about whether the investigation will be updated to a murder probe.

Friday, 7.30pm – The male in his 30s arrested in relation to the assault that occurred in The Market area of Ennis on Thursday 28th January has been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 11am tomorrow morning, Saturday 30th January 2021.

A young woman remains in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital after an apparent assault in Co Clare this evening.

The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 6.00pm in the Market area of Ennis town centre. Passers-by are believed to have raised the alarm by contacting Gardaí.

Gardaí and ambulance paramedics responded to the call and soon established that there was a person inside a public toilet. Unable to gain access to the toilet, the fire service was requested to assist.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station attended the scene and gain entry to the toilet. Ambulance paramedics and an advanced paramedic, specially trained in advanced life support skills, assess and treat the woman. She’s believed to be in her early 20s.

She was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition with fire service personnel travelling in the ambulance to assist paramedics as they battled to resuscitate the victim.

Gardaí sealed off an area of Upper Market Street and Garraunakilla. An indoor carpark and the public toilet where the woman was found were also preserved as part of the investigation.

A crime scene technician photographed the area while a more detailed technical examination will also be carried out.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested a short time later and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact the Incident Room at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.