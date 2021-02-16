Update: Missing Luke’s body located

Update:

Gardaí have confirmed that a body recovered on the Galway coastline last week is that of missing Clare man Luke Davoren.

A search for Mr Davoren had continued since he was reported missing on December 30th last.

The Davoren family has asked that donations, if desired, can be offered to Oranmore Maree Coastal Search and Rescue.

Luke’s private funeral will take place later this week.

May he rest in peace.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Luke Davoren, 34 years, who is missing from Galway area.

Luke, who is originally from Kilfenora Co Clare, was last seen in the University Road area of Galway in the early hours of the 30th December 2020.

He is described as having fair hair, 6ft in height and having an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, brown leather jacket, blue jeans and brown leather boots. He also had a black back pack in his possession.

Gardaí and Luke’s family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

A multi-agency search for Luke has continued in recent days and has involved the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Clare Civil Defence.

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage of the Newcastle/University Road areas between 1am – 2am on 30/12/2020, are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”