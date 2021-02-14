Help sought locating missing horse

An animal rescue centre in Kildare is seeking help locating a horse that has been missing for some time.

My Lovely Horse Rescue is hoping that someone in Clare or the wider region can help them locate Georgia having explored all other avenues with no success.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t believe she has left the country as her micro-chip and passport have both been flagged to the authorities.”

Georgia is a Skewbald mare, 11hh, 6 years old with distinctive markings on both sides of her body. Georgia was adopted in February 2020 to a man in Co Tipperary.

The adopter however is alleged to have broken their contract and sold her. The mare was advertised online almost 12 months ago and is believed to have been sold to a person in Roscommon but could be anywhere in the country.

The My Lovely Horse Rescue spokesperson said: “Georgia is microchipped and has an MLHR passport. Whoever has Georgia won’t know what has happened – they are not in trouble.

We need to know she is safe and cared for but also we need whoever may have her to know she is an MLHR pony. Please help us find Georgia.”

Any information can be sent through Facebook and Instagram or you can email us on info@mylovelyhorserescue.com

My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue was Established in 2011 and is run mainly by volunteers determined to end the suffering of animals in Ireland through education and lobbying for the enforcement of Animal Welfare Legislation.

They work with Gardaí, local councils, legislators, local community groups to improve awareness of legislation among authorities and horse welfare with urban horse owners. They also launched My Lovely Pig Rescue in 2020.