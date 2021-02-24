Hundreds more than expected to return to school on Monday

Hundreds of senior primary school pupils who were not initially scheduled to return to school next Monday will now be expected to do so, according to the Department of Education.

The phased reopening of schools and childcare will see some pupils return to the classroom on March 1st.

Junior and senior infants, as well as first and second class in primary schools, will be among the first back to school. Leaving Certificate students will also return to the classroom next week.

It has emerged however that a serious lack of clarity from the Department of Education has been uncovered by Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara.

Deputy McNamara has received confirmation that in cases where teachers of small schools have mixed classes that include senior students, those students should also return to school from Monday.

After raising concerns I received from the principals of smaller schools today, @Education_Ire has informed me that "In instances where teachers are teaching mixed classes that include some pupils from senior classes, those children should also return to school." 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/oHRPgx4hZq — Michael McNamara TD (@MlMcNamaraTD) February 24, 2021

This could mean that hundreds of pupils in Clare, who were not expected to return to school next, are now expected to. It all appears that affected schools and parents have yet to be advised of this.

Mr McNamara is now calling for any schools affected by this mix up and the parents of children involved, to be advised immediately.

Deputy McNamara said: “After raising concerns I received from the principals of smaller schools today, the Department of Education has informed me that ‘’n instances where teachers are teaching mixed classes that include some pupils from senior classes, those children should also return to school” (from next Monday).

This news should be relayed immediately to the relevant schools and to parents as any delay in doing so will cause even more confusion,” Deputy McNamara said.