Minister approves completion Coonagh/Knockalisheen Road

Minister Eamon Ryan T.D. has today approved the completion of the delivery of the Coonagh – Knockalisheen Road, County Limerick with the addition of sustainable transport measures in the surrounding area.

Following careful consideration of this project, and close engagement with the Moyross community and Limerick City and County Council, the full completion of the Coonagh – Knockalisheen Road has now been approved. This road scheme will take account of the overall development needs of Limerick, and will be complemented by sustainable transport features such as:

Improved pedestrian / cycle accessibility for Moyross

Improved Active Travel measures linking LIT, Mary Immaculate College, UL, and City Centre.

Designation of one lane of the Dual Carriageway in each direction as a bus lane.

This scheme will ensure high quality connectivity for the community of Moyross and ensures that active and public transport modes are key components of the overall completion of the Moyross road scheme.

Commenting on the announcement Minister Ryan said: “My goal in taking the time to review this project, and engaging with local officials and the community, was to produce the best possible outcome for Limerick and Moyross. What we have now agreed with Limerick City and County council that pedestrian access to the area will now be improved, including cycling and pedestrian routes that link LIT, Mary Immaculate College, UL, and Limerick City Centre. As part of the road scheme there will be designation of one lane of the new dual carriageway as a bus lane in each direction.

I also look forward to working with officials councillors and local communities on other ambitious public transport plans for Limerick including rail. Moyross deserves its road access and Limerick and Moyross also deserve first class active travel and public transport infrastructure that goes beyond roads. That is what I will now work to achieve.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the news saying: I’m delighted that Minister Ryan has confirmed that Phase 1 of this long-awaited project can finally go ahead. This ends weeks of recent uncertainty and alarm in the locality that this road, despite 12 years of public consultation and preparatory works may not take place

“I’m grateful that Minister Ryan has taken time to consider the merits of Phase 1 of this project and that it can now proceed immediately, and a contractor is in place so construction could very realistically begin this side of the summer

“Already, there is a causeway built along the Coonagh to Caherdavin stretch of the roadway, comprised of large boulders with an earth embankment. There is already an extensive network of drainage of sluice gates in place and the entire corridor from Coonagh as far as Meelick has already been fenced off.

“I think people in South Clare will breathe a sigh of relief knowing that years of uncertainty will now end and this project will begin in earnest. The opportunities with this are endless and it’s now vital that both Clare and Limerick councils engage proactively with residents along the corridor of Phase 2 of this road so that their concerns can be listened to and some certainty can also be found for them,” Deputy Crowe added.