New hospitality and tourism programme launched



Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of Further Education and Training, Hospitality Campus, has launched a new leadership programme, Developing Leaders for Hospitality and Tourism, funded through the Skills to Advance initiative and aimed at providing targeted training for the hospitality industry at this challenging time.

Skills to Advance is a national initiative that provides upskilling and reskilling opportunities to employees in jobs undergoing change and to those currently employed in vulnerable sectors. Under Route 3 of this initiative, three programmes have been developed nationally in collaboration with industry partners, offering upskilling opportunities to those in team leadership and supervisory management roles.

Developing Leaders for Hospitality and Tourism is a QQI Level 6 Major Award comprising of 8 key management modules; Communications, Business Management, Marketing Management, Supervisory Management, Personal and Professional Development, Human Resource Management, Conflict Management and Strategic Management. The programme awards, and the choice of modules offered within, have been selected following a rigorous process to identify skills and accreditation that meets the needs identified by our tourism and hospitality industry partners.

The College of Further Education and Training, Hospitality Campus, operated by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Division, is dedicated to providing the highest level of culinary and hospitality training. It has built strong relationships within the Irish hospitality industry since its inception and links its learners directly with employment opportunities. It provides skills training in multiple areas of the hospitality sector.



Commenting on the new programme, Ivan Touhy, industry expert, said: “The credit-based modular structure allows learners greater flexibility and choice in managing a busy work life balance whilst enabling them to furthering their career paths into senior leadership roles by commencing the programme, and working to a timeframe that allows them to continue to both work and study.”

The first day of training on the new programme commenced online today, with 30 members of the hospitality and tourism industry in the region taking part.

Commenting on the uptake success of the new initiative, Bernadette Enright, Hospitality Campus Manager, said: “We are delighted to work with our industry partners, in developing and launching this new programme, equipping the hospitality and tourism industry with skills during pandemic-related closures and positioning the sector for strong recovery on opening. The programme we are delivering offers clear and attractive career pathways for those working in the sector.”