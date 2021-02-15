New site to improve West Clare mobile coverage 

Independent Clare T.D. Michael McNamara has been informed by eir that the mobile coverage issues experienced in West Clare have been resolved.

“Eir today informed me that its mobile technical team has reviewed the intermittent call issues in Miltown Malbay and implemented a fix,” he said.

Deputy McNamara continued, “Eir’s mobile coverage problems throughout West Clare have proven to be very disruptive to customers, particularly those working from home and students engaged in remote learning. I raised the issue in Dáil Éireann and with the CEO of eir on several occasions last month and I welcome the progress that has been made since in providing a fix. The company says it has checked the performance of its mobile services in West Clare since it implemented the fix and has seen no repeat issues.”

Meanwhile, Deputy McNamara confirmed that eir has progressed a new site in Miltown Malbay to further enhance data speeds in the area.

“This new site is planned to go live on Friday (19th February) and will hopefully bring an end to the longstanding coverage issues being experienced throughout the area,” added Deputy McNamara.