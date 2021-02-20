Rhona takes French lessons online

Ten years ago this month, Co Clare language teacher Rhona Gomès set up the first out of school French classes for local children in Ennis.

A room at the local gaelscoil, GMC, was the venue where children as young as three years old wanted to see what it was all about.

Teaching the award-winning La Jolie Ronde Structured Programme, Rhona now runs a thriving business, French For Fun. Due to the pandemic, to ensure her pupils continued with their bilingual journey, Rhona supported them by successfully taking her lessons online.

Rhona says, “It’s hard to believe that I have been teaching French in Ennis for ten years! It is brilliant to be able to offer language classes in our community and to see children developing great linguistic skills from such an early age. Although nothing beats face to face teaching, my online classes are working really well. As well as benefiting from continued learning, my students have really enjoyed working together online and seeing their classmates”.

Over the ten years has seen Rhona, crowned La Jolie Ronde Licensee of the Year for Ireland, become an Area Support Advisor helping and guiding other tutors in Ireland and as crucial advances in online learning continue, Rhona has recently developed her business by launching a brand-new website www.frenchforfun.ie

To celebrate her 10-year milestone, Rhona this week celebrated “virtually” with pupils via their online Zoom classes.

For more information about French for Fun Classes you can email Rhona.