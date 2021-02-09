West Clare woman appointed Deputy Garda Commissioner

Commissioner Drew Harris has welcomed the Government’s decision to approve the appointment of two Deputy Commissioners to An Garda Síochána including Anne Marie McMahon from West Clare.

Anne Marie McMahon, from Kilmurry-McMahon in Clare, will take up the role of Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security in March 2021.

She was Acting Deputy Commissioner, Governance, Strategy and Performance, An Garda Síochána. Anne Marie has served in An Garda Síochána since 1986 in a variety of roles including Assistant Commissioner, Southern Region; Head of Training in the Garda College; Chief Superintendent, Community Engagement; and Superintendent, Bruff and Roxboro Districts. Anne Marie also served with the UN mission in Cambodia in 1993.

She was appointed Acting Deputy Commissioner in 2020. She is a native of County Clare.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon has a Diploma in Business and Executive Coaching, Smurfit Business School; a MBS Human Resource Management, University of Limerick; a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Police Management, Garda College (HETAC), and a Diploma in Management, University of Limerick.

Dr Shawna Coxon will take up the role of Deputy Commissioner, Governance, Strategy and Performance when she joins the organisation in April 2021. She is currently Deputy Commissioner, Toronto Police.

Speaking today, Commissioner Harris said, “I wish to congratulate Anne Marie McMahon on her appointment as Deputy Commissioner.

“Anne Marie brings huge policing experience, competence in difficult senior command roles, and drive and determination in delivering change through the Policing Service for the Future reform agenda.

“Through the exercise of positive leadership and example she has earned the trust and respect of members and staff within An Garda Síochána.

“I look forward to working with Anne Marie in the months and years ahead as we continue to deliver a policing service that keeps people safe through a strong relationship with everyone in our society”.

Commissioner Harris also said, “I’m very pleased to welcome Dr Shawna Coxon to An Garda Síochána and congratulate her on her appointment to the position of Deputy Commissioner.

“Deputy Commissioner Coxon brings with her extensive policing experience from her service in Toronto, Canada. In particular, Deputy Commissioner Coxon has experience of change management, community policing in a diverse city, and serious crime investigations including utilising intelligence to its full potential.

“I look forward to working with Deputy Commissioner Coxon as the Policing Service for the Future reforms are delivered, while maintaining and developing the strong bond between An Garda Síochána and the community’.

Commissioner Harris also paid tribute to Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, who will retire at the end of February 2021 after 38 years of service with An Garda Síochána.

“On behalf of all in An Garda Síochána I want to thank Deputy Commissioner John Twomey for his dedicated service of 38 years and, in particular, his sterling work of the last 12 months of the Covid-19 crisis when he has provided such clear leadership. I wish John and his family every good fortune in their next adventure,” said Commissioner Harris.