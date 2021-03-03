Cocaine seized, two arrested near Limerick street party scene

Gardaí arrested two men and seized an estimated €17,500 worth of cocaine in College Court, Castletroy, Limerick, last night.

During ongoing operations in the College Court area, Castletroy, Limerick last night, 2nd March 2021, Gardaí were alerted to activities of a number of males and a vehicle in the College Court Drive area.

Following a search of the vehicle, involving Garda Dog ‘Bouncer’ of the Southern Region Garda Dog Unit, cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €17,500 along with €800 in cash was seized.

Two men were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.