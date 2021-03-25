Concern about planned development in Lahinch

Concern has been expressed that the current water/sewage infrastructure in Lahinch is not adequate to cater for a proposed new development of 28 homes.

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of 28 houses at Station Road, Lahinch to include two storey, single storey and dormer dwellings houses, dormer dwelling houses and 17 single storey dwelling houses.

Some are concerned however that the water and sewage infrastructure in Lahinch is not currently suitable to facilitate further developments in the town.

Denis Vaughan, chair of the North Clare Labour Party in North Clare said: “Clearly North Clare does not have the infrastructure for this development. In 2019 the Environment Protection Agency(EPA) stated that Lahinch continues to release untreated sewerage into the Atlantic Ocean and that this having a serious detrimental impact on the environment.

Raw sewage is a health hazard for seaside users and could be very damaging for the reputation of Lahinch, the Surfing Capital of Ireland,” he said.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Talty said: “There is huge a demand for long term residential property in the Lahinch area, both potential owner occupied and long term rentals. Business operators complain that it is becoming ever more difficult to recruit and retain staff in the absence of suitable secure accommodation and many returning locals complain of a lack of suitable houses on the market.

Lahinch may have more that enough holiday homes and short term let properties but permanent residences will be welcomed. Such long term homes will serve to sustain the schools & economy on a 12 months basis. Clare County Council planners and Irish Water need to ensure that the water and wastewater systems are sufficiently robust to cater for the increased loading this development would bring.”