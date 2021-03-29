€6m for Clare walking/cycling infrastructure

Almost €6m is set to be allocated to county Clare for sustainable transport infrastructure under the government’s Rural Active Travel Investment Programme.

The Clare funding announcement is part of an overall announcement of €72.8m for 340 sustainable transport projects in 19 local authorities announced by the National Transport Authority and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the allocation.

Senator Dooley said: “I am delighted to see Clare County Council receive €5,986,000 in new funding to develop active cycling and walking infrastructure throughout the county. This investment will provide green sustainable transport options to those in rural communities.

“Developing high quality walking and cycling facilities will encourage more people to switch to active travel and will contribute to tackling climate change. Connecting communities and making walking and cycling attractive, safe and accessible to everyone is what this funding will help to accomplish.

“The funding allocation towards footpaths is particularly welcomed as this will greatly enhance many towns and villages. I look forward to seeing the full potential of these projects reached and the benefits it will have on local communities across Clare” concluded Senator Dooley.

Clare Fine Gael Deputy Joe Carey has also welcomed the news.

“This funding has a particular focus on rural Ireland and I’m delighted to confirm that Clare County Council will receive just under €6 million. This funding is underpinned by the Government’s commitment to spend almost €1 million per day on walking and cycling projects and will support the roll out of high-quality active travel infrastructure in rural towns and villages right across the country. I am particularly pleased to see specific projects receiving funding as part of the Safe Routes to School programme, which we launched earlier this month.”