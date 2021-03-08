Early Childhood Education programme applications open

Early childhood practitioners in Co. Clare and beyond who are currently active in the field of Early Childhood Education – as well as those considering a career in the sector – are being addressed by Hibernia College with the launch of a Bachelor of Education (Honours) Early Childhood Education programme for which applications are open until May 12th next.

Designed to satisfy Early Education guidelines published by Government and the Department of Education, the four-year blended learning programme being offered by Hibernia College will begin in Autumn and will include face-to-face tuition coupled with online engagement and mentoring.

Nationally and internationally the evolving policy and practice landscape within early childhood is moving towards a graduate led workforce. With Government and media focus on the sector also becoming more acute, the need for a structured approach to providing quality education and qualifications has become more evident.

In putting forward its case for the programme, Hibernia College says it is seeking to provide a qualification built by Early Childhood Professionals to meet the market demand for qualifications that can be earned while students continue to work and practice.

Described as ‘bringing twenty years of innovation in teaching to Early Childhood Education’, the Hibernia College programme will offer skills that will enhance research-informed practice including modules on early intervention, special education, inclusion and diversity and research methods in addition to the flexible blended learning aspect.