Garda warning over text scams

Gardaí are reminding the public about the dangers of text scams following further recent incidents locally.

Gardaí have received two reports of scam bank texts while another person received a call from someone purporting to be from multi-national technology company Amazon.

Crime Prevention Officers for Co Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the circumstances.

“Again this past week we have had two reports of bank text scams. Two ladies received a text purporting to be from their bank saying that their account had been used for fraudulent online transaction.

Both were asked to ring a number which they did and gave their account details and then replied to a text with an authorisation code. Unfortunately both realised that a large sum of money had been taken from her account,” Sgt Brooks said.

“In another incident, a gentleman received a call from a person pretending to be from Amazon to tell him that he was due a refund and to supply his bank account details which he did and then realised that money had been taken from his account,” she added.

The Garda advice is:

– Don’t click on a link or download an attachment. Never respond to a text message that requests your PIN or password.

– When in doubt double check on your bank’s website or give them a call.

– If you think you might have responded to a text or email and have provided your details, contact your bank immediately.