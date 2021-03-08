Gardaí seek public help after shop robbery

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a serious incident where shop workers were confronted by a man with a knife.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks, in making an appeal for the public’s help, outlined the circumstances of the incident.

“At 3.39am on Sunday, 7th March a lone male entered Centra on the Gort Road Ennis. He was wearing a black jacket, navy pants, black beanie hat, black runners and black face mask. He was carrying a large knife.

He went behind the counter and ordered the attendant to place the contents of the till into a white bag which he did – he then left on foot running out the Gort Road. The members of staff weren’t injured but this was a very traumatic incident for them.”

Sgt Brooks said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area of Centra on the Gort Road in the early hours of Sunday morning between 3.15am and 4am and saw a male matching this description or anyone who has dash cam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”