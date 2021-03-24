‘Let’s Get Talking’ opens new outreach in Midwest

Let’s Get Talking Counselling and Psychotherapy open a new outreach to support the demand for access to mental health services in the Midwest.

First opening in Galway 2012, Let’s Get Talking aim to provide access to high quality mental health services to the community on a non-set fee policy. The non-set fee model positions the organisation to straddle public provision and private enterprise in a way that makes service delivery more affordable to the public and less of a strain on scarce public resources.

Speaking about the charity CEO Cyril Hyland said: “Our mandate, as per our established charter, is informed by one important ethic –equity. Each client of the service is treated according to their needs and not what they can afford to pay. As a community counselling and psychotherapy non- profit partnership, we provide professional counselling and psychotherapy support to all based on their needs, in other words, a non-set fee policy.”

With a focus on early intervention Let’s Get Talking support adults and children (over 10 years of age) in relation to a wide range of issues ranging from depression, anxiety, stress, relationship issues, addiction, trauma, bullying, eating disorders, parenting issues, and family breakdown support.

Speaking on the opening of the Midwest outreach CEO of Let’s Get Talking, Cyril Hyland said “Our hopes for the Midwest outreach opening are to develop sufficient presence in terms of service delivery in the community to allow us to establish a centre in the medium to long term in the region.” Cyril added. “Part of our mission is to compliment rather than compete with existing services so that all mental health services become more effective in serving the local community.”

Supporting the launch of the outreach locally, Mayor of Clare. Mary Howard said “I welcome Let’s Get Talking’s service to County Clare. As a community we have all struggled especially over the last twelve months, where we are filled with fear and uncertainty about the future. Many will appreciate the support and guidance of the Let’s get Talking and I especially welcome the specialist adolescent counsellors for 11- to 18-year-olds.”

Let’s Get Talking’s Midwest outreach will be led by local counsellor Martin Slott. Originally from Denmark, Martin holds a Degree in Counselling from Coventry University, and is currently completing a MA Degree in Humanistic & Integrative Psychotherapy.

Speaking about the outreach opening Martin said “I am looking forward to bringing this innovative service to our community. Let’s Get Talking have successfully developed in other communities around Ireland and I am delighted to lead in extending this much needed service to the Midwest region.”

In light of Covid 19, the charity continues to provide the service to clients online. Clients can contact the service without a referral. There is no limit to the number of sessions provide to clients, and each therapist works with clients to tailor a plan they are happy with.

To book an appointment with Let’s Get Talking call the appointment line on 1890 714 001 or visit www.letsgettalking.ie , or for all other enquires email CEO Cyril Hyland on chyland@letsgettalking.ie