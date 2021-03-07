Limerick Land Search Team seeks volunteers

A Limerick-based land search team has launched a major recruitment campaign and is looking for volunteers from Co Clare.

Limerick Land Search Team is on call 24/7 all-year round, ready to respond to any search wherever they are needed. The team works alongside both statutory and other volunteer groups when requested to assist in searches for missing persons.

Established in 2013, the team comprises volunteers mainly from the Limerick area who have been trained and certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) as well as any other skills required to carry out searches.

The team is also available to respond to assist in searches outside the Limerick area and have been deployed to County Clare several times in the past. Volunteers will travel to search operations across Munster and anywhere nationally if required.

Calvin Prendergast, Chairman of Limerick Land Search Team said: ”We would love to have recruits join us from Clare. If anyone is interested in learning new skills and give back to their community we would love to hear from them. If someone has experience already that’s great but it’s not necessary. All training will be provided.”

“We are based in Limerick but can deploy anywhere we are required and have assisted in searches in Co Clare in the past. We are available all year round if required and all our members are specially trained in how to safely carry out land searches,” Mr Prendergast.

Check out the team’s Facebook page if you can volunteer

Limerick Land Search Team

Emergency Call Out No : 085 1800922

Email address: limericklandsearch@outlook.com

Charity number : 20204486