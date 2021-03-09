Movie shot in Clare nominated for 4 BAFTAs

A movie partly shot in Co Clare and which features a young Miltown Malbay actor, has been nominated for 4 BAFTAs.

Mullingar native Niamh Algar has been nominated for Supporting Actress in Calm With Horses, while Dublin born Barry Keoghan has been nominated for Supporting Actor; Shaheen Baig for Casting and the film itself received a nomination for Outstanding British Film. The virtual EE BAFTAs will take place on April 11th.

Co- founders of Element Pictures and Executive producers of the film Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe said: “Congratulations to Niamh, Barry, Nick, Dan, Joe and Shaheen. We are so pleased for them and to see Calm With Horses getting the recognition that it deserves from BAFTA.”

Calm With Horses was directed by Nick Rowland, written by Joe Murtagh and produced by Dan Emmerson, Rory Gilmartin and Kate Glover.

The movie also features a young Clare boy. Kiljan Moroney impressed director Nick Rowland so much that he was offered the role.

In May 2018, the student at Annagh NS, Miltown Malbay, responded to an advertisement looking for a young boy to play the role of Jack in the movie. Filming took place at several locations including Kilkee in Co Clare.

It was Kiljan’s first movie role and he continues to attend auditions in the hope of securing future acting jobs.

Calm With Horses is a DMC Film, Element Pictures production in association with Altitude Film Entertainment; developed and co-financed by Film4 and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland with the participation of The Western Region Audiovisual Producer’s Fund.

Calm With Horses is currently available to watch on all major platforms.