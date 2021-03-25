New chapter for Club Clare in 2021

A voluntary group that fundraises to support Clare hurling and camogie from development squads to senior level, is calling on supporters in the county to get behind their teams.

In an exciting new chapter for Club Clare, Clare hurling and camogie squads have joined forces for an unprecedented player-led Supporters Club Membership package for 2021.

The package will provide exclusive member content, updates and live events allowing supporters to connect with the players more than ever before. Members will also be included in ticket draws, competitions, player-of-the-year votes and mascot nominations and a free gift pack.

Former Clare player and manager Ger Loughnane has shown his support for the initiative. In an open letter to Club Clare supporters, he said: “I urge you to give Club Clare a chance, give it one year of your support and I am certain that your confidence will be restored.”

The letter added: “It is in time of crisis that we are all most tested and the fact that, in these trying times, such quality people have put their heads above the parapet and are prepared to give the much-needed leadership, gives me hope once again for the future. But they need the help of all of us. I urge you to give them that help.”

Established in 2017, Club Clare is essentially Clare hurling supporters fundraising to support Clare hurling from Under 14 Development Squads right up to Senior.

​Club Clare is managed by a voluntary committee that operate on the basis of accountability and in the best interests of Clare hurling and camogie.

The chairperson of Club Clare is Newmarket on Fergus businessman Pat Keogh and he’s supported by a team of dedicated and respected volunteers.

Check out all the membership details and follow Club Clare on Facebook and Twitter.