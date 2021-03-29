Renewed Garda warning following recent scams

Gardaí are reminding people of scams that continue to see people handing over large sums of money or have money taken from the ban accounts.

In a renewed appeal, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Unfortunately a number of people have been the victims of scams during the past week.”

:Two ladies got a text purporting to be from Bank of Ireland notifying them that there had been financial outgoing requests made on their account. I too got the same text even though I don’t have an account with BOI. It asks the person to follow a link which unfortunately the two ladies did and they then realised that a substantial amount of money had been taken from their accounts,” Sgt Brooks said.

“In an other incident, a gentleman paid €6,000 for a car and delivery of same to an English bank account. This car had been advertised on a fake Facebook page. The car never arrived and he has since failed to make contact with the seller and has not received the vehicle.

Another gentleman applied online for a loan – he was told he had to pay a deposit with fees just over €2,000 before he received his loan which he did and then realised that he had paid it into a fraudulent bank account,” Sgt Brooks added.

The advice is:

– Don’t click on a link or download an attachment

– Never respond to a text message that requests your PIN or password. When in doubt double check on your bank’s website or give them a call.

– If you think you might have responded to a text or email and have provided your details, contact your bank immediately.

The Garda website provides more information on Cyber Crime.