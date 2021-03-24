Suspected Covid cases on coal ship at Moneypoint

A number of crew members on board of coal ship which docked at the ESB’s power generating station at Moneypoint yesterday have been hospitalised with suspect Covid-19.

The Russian registered cargo ship ‘Nadine V’, which arrived at Moneypoint early on Tuesday morning, was met on arrival by National Ambulance Service paramedics after concern had been expressed that some crew members had displayed possible symptoms of the virus.

The 235-metre long bulk carrier departed Ust-Luga in Russia on March 15th and arrived off the Clare coast on Monday night. The ship remained anchored overnight about 20 kilometres southwest of Loop Head before mooring at Moneypoint shortly after 9.00am yesterday.

It’s understood the ship was met by National Ambulance Service and other HSE staff and that at least some of the 20-strong crew were assessed at the scene. It’s believed that at least two were initially transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The ship remains moored and quarantined at Moneypoint.

A comment from the HSE is awaited.