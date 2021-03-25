Suspicious approach to child outside Clare school

Gardaí are investigating a report that a child was approached in suspicious circumstances outside a school in Co Clare yesterday.

In an email from Clooney National School, parents were advised that a male driving a van approached a child outside the school at around 3.00pm and said ‘your mam told me to pick you up.”

The child declined to go with the man however and he drove away.

In the email to parents, the school principal said: “This is an extremely serious and upsetting incident. I would ask that we all remain vigilant. Parents should remind children not to leave the school grounds until their car is visible after school. Teachers will also do this and will be accompanying children to the wall after school”

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The school has asked anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact Gardaí in Ennis on 065 6848100.