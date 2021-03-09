Toys collected at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park for Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Hundreds of gifts collected at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park are on their way to patients at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Over 15 large boxes of gifts were collected at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park following an appeal by Shannon Group employees to support one of the Group’s chosen charities, in aid of CMRF Crumlin Toy Appeal.

The gifts were donated by members of the public who visited Bunratty Castle & Folk Park for its Trail of Lights Experience in December. Employees created a ‘Giving Tree’ at the Folk Park entrance, where visitors and members of the public were able to donate a gift.

“We were astounded with the response and generosity of all those who supported the toy appeal and we would like to thank people most sincerely for their kindness. In particular, it was wonderful to see many younger visitors enthusiastically leaving gifts for this very worthy cause. Current restrictions prevented us from personally delivering the toys to Dublin but with the help of An Post the toys are now in Dublin ready to be given to patients at Crumlin Children’s Hospital,” said Vanessa McTigue, Head of Commercial Operations for Shannon Heritage.

The charity is dedicated to providing vital funding to paediatric research and critical supports to sick children from all over Ireland who attend CHI Crumlin for diagnosis and treatment.

Expressing their delight with the gifts, Gerry Cully, Hospital Liaison Manager, Children’s Health Foundation said: “Thanks to everyone who donated toys at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, the patients will be delighted to see these toys going into the hospital.”