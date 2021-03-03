UL warns of “disciplinary measures’ as Gardaí investigate street party

All these fine people who go home in 2 weeks time to kiss and hug their Mammys and Nannies on Mother's Day 🥰 #Limerick #UL #CollegeCourt pic.twitter.com/K2jhAv7ZnI — ♡ Clodagh (@clodaghmac) March 2, 2021

The University of Limerick has said it will take “action with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines.”

This follows a signification public order incident which occurred at the Carysfort Avenue/College Court area of Castletroy in Limerick close to the UL campus.

A number of arrests were made after Gardaí received multiple complaints and disturbing videos and images appeared on social media. Some videos showed significant numbers of fireworks being discharged close the bystanders.

Gardaí in Henry Street received reports of a street party which was taking place in the area later yesterday. A policing operation was put in place and a significant number of Garda units attended the scene.

In a statement, the Garda Press Officer said: “An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response (engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce) to supporting Public Health Regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent. Garda members attempted to engage with the gathered individuals.

Following continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations and failing to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána, Gardaí were forced to intervene at approximately 7.15pm.”

Three persons were arrested at the scene. Two men (20s) were arrested under the Public Order Legislation and one man (20s) was arrested under Misuse of Drugs Legislation. Gardaí also issued approximately 30 Fixed Payment Notices for Breaches of the Health Act, at this time.

Significant number of Gardaí attended a public order incident in Castletroy this evening. Three arrests and over 30 FPNs for breach of Covid Regulations. Investigations ongoing to establish organisers of street party. pic.twitter.com/xNE0AzBpDI — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 2, 2021

“Gardaí have commenced an investigation into identifying the organisers of this event, and as with all breaches of the Public Health Regulations a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána in Limerick continue to have a close and positive working relationship with the authorities and community in the University of Limerick, which was previously demonstrated at the start of the Academic year in 2020.

Gardaí in Limerick will continue to provide high visibility patrols in the vicinity of the University of Limerick campus and surrounding residential areas to check compliance to Covid-19 regulations and keep the community safe,” the Garda spokesperson said.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives,” the statement added.

In a message on Twitter, the University of Limerick said: “UL will take action with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines. Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct.”