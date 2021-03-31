Ward extension works underway at Raheen Hospital

The commencement of work on a new ward extension to Raheen Community Hospital is “badly needed” and will restore confidence locally in East Clare around the future of the East Clare facility.

That’s according to Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara says who has been informed by the HSE that following Public Works Restricted Procurement procedure a contract was awarded to Custy Construction in March 2021 and the works have commenced on site.

“Following the 2011 General Election, there was a suggestion that some community hospitals could face closure. I supported the Raheen Support Group in what was a difficult situation for everyone associated with the future development of the facility. Upgrade works had been undertaken at Ennistymon and Kilrush community hospitals, but little progress was being made in Raheen in the intervening years,” explained Deputy McNamara.

He added, “The people of Scarriff and the wider East Clare area will very much welcome the Government’s approval of €2 million for the extension consisting of the provision of a new build ward extension. This will provide HIQA compliant accommodation to 7 residents in the existing Community Nursing Unit at Raheen.”

The works will be carried out in 2 phases. PHASE 1 which has commenced consists of the construction of new plant room and services compound and partial demolition of existing stores building to allow for the connection and commissioning of the new services to the existing building. PHASE 2 which is programmed to start in July 2021 will be the demolition of the remainder of the stores building followed by the construction of the bedroom block. The construction duration is approximately 12 months to be followed by equipping of the unit.