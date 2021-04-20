Aldi plans to open new Shannon store in 2023

Aldi Ireland has confirmed it is on track to open its planned new store in Shannon, Co. Clare in July 2023.

The news comes as Aldi has submitted an updated planning application for the two-story development at Airport Road near the town centre.

The planning application for the 1,315 sqm store already includes a two-storey unit for coffee shop / restaurant use, however this has been further amended to incorporate more facilities that will benefit Aldi shoppers and the wider Shannon community. To facilitate connectivitity to the town centre, the design now includes an improved pedestrian and cycle crossing on Airport road, as well as a new pedestrian footpath at the front of the site. This will improve access not only to the store but to the new public area at the front of the café / restaurant.

Once open, the store will create 25 new permanent jobs, with up to 80 jobs being created during the construction period. There will be 106 car parking spaces available for customers, in addition to bike parking facilities as part of the overall development. Aldi will also be investing in the future of Shannon through the provision of four free-to-use electric vehicle charging points, while the store will be powered by 100% green electricity.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Shannon residents can now mark July 2023 in their calendars for our fifth Aldi store in Co. Clare.”

“The new store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. We sourced €2.8 million of locally produced food and drink from Co. Clare based suppliers last year.”

Aldi’s Ennis, Ennistymon, Kilrush, and Killaloe stores are deeply involved in their local communities, having donated over 30,000 meals to local charities to date through Aldi’s partnership with FoodCloud.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Friends of Ennistymon Hospital, Ennis Scout Group, Milford Care Centre, and Kilmihil Peoples Park Ltd among those to avail of the €500 bursary grant in recent times.