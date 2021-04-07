Artists and stars step up for charity art sale

Sixteen people from Co. Clare are among the Who’s Who of Irish and international artists taking part in this year’s Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The Incognito art collection is now live at www.incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday April 22nd at 10am sharp.

What’s so incredibly fun and exciting about Incognito compared with any other art sale is that the identity of the artists behind the paintings – for sale at €60 each – is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

The Incognito collection is made up of 3,000-plus original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork, in a sale that is usually a sprint to the checkout. Everything sold out last year in just 15 minutes!

Among the Clare artists taking part are Ennis native, Mick O’Dea, Luke Reidy from Miltown Malbay, Henry Butler from Tulla, Eileen Collins from Cratloe, and Dorothy Ledwith from Ennis. Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year are U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan, artist Don Conroy and Nobel prize winner Dr William Campbell.

So, whether you’re an art collector or a bargain hunter, there’s something for everyone at Incognito 2021.

In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care. This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.

For curator Lucinda Hall, Incognito 2021 is an opportunity to bring the talents of Clare artists to a brand-new audience: “We are so very grateful to each of our artists from Clare who have shared their talents with us and given their art for free. It is a huge tribute to their generosity of time and spirit following what has been an extremely difficult period for the arts world. We hope that by hosting what is Ireland’s largest online public art exhibition, that we can shine a light on the amazing talent of our artists, and introduce a whole new audience to their work.”

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, said: “Each year, Jack & Jill has to raise over €4 million to continue doing what we do supporting families to look after their sick children at home, where they belong. Less than 20 per cent of our funding comes from Government, and with COVID-19 continuing to restrict our public-facing fundraising and our charity shops still closed, we are relying hugely on the generosity and support of the public for Incognito 2021.

“Each piece sold translates into almost four hours of specialist home nursing care for local children, turning this beautiful art into a real currency for care.”

How Incognito Works: 1. Register online in advance of the online sale on Thursday April 22 at www.incognito.ie – with the sale likely to sell out in minutes, it will save precious time in your sprint to the checkout on the day. 2. Browse the collection of 3,000-plus postcard artworks, each numbered without artists’ names identified. 3. Note down details of the artworks you wish to purchase for your wish list. 4. Be ready to go online on Thursday April 22 at 10am sharp when the sale goes live and choose your selected artworks. 5. Once your purchase is successful, let the suspense begin for your chosen piece of art to arrive in the post! Full details on the purchase process can be found at www.incognito.ie

For more information on Incognito 2021, visit www.incognito.ie or follow us on Instagram @jackandjillcf, on Twitter @jackandjillcf, and on Facebook @2021Incognito, using the hashtag #Incognito21

For more information on the vital work of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.